2020 Kia Sorento

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3
Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned™ Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.
Looking to buy a new SUV without breaking the bank? Look no further, our 2020 Sorento LX+ DEMO is here and ready for a new home! With just 15,721km, our LX+ DEMO offers you plenty of value allowing you to save some NEW CAR fees while you take advantage of KIA's 0% finance rate and incentives or an outstanding cash discount! Not to mention the remainder of KIA's industry-leading factory warranty of 5 years/100,000km! A beautifully refreshed, highly capable, technology and feature packed SUV thats perfect for the city and the long country roads the Kia Sorento is renewed and ready. This is an SUV that is punching well above its weight class. Coming in either 5 or 7 seat variants, front wheel drive or all-wheel drive, 4 cylinder or 6 cylinder- this is a vehicle that caters its experience to you. With standard back-up camera, device connectivity, and much more- this is the best SUV in its class. Whether you are a family that is looking for a vehicle with the safety features you need, an explorer who needs a vehicle that is comfortable and capable, or someone who enjoys extremely well engineered and designed vehicles- the Kia Sorento is for you. The LX+ trim level comes powered by a 185-horsepower 2.4L 4-cylinder engine pushing power to the front wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. This model comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, standard Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch display, heated front seats, heated steering and more! This model comes equipped with safety features such as blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision avoidance, wireless charging pad, smart key with push-button start, 17-inch alloy wheels, standard Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch display, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and more! Check out our reviews on-line, open Monday to Thursday 9-9, Friday and Saturdays 9-6 and Sundays 12-5 online for your convenience. Cash purchase price shown with KIA manufacturer $4000 cash discount applied! Or take advantage of KIAs low finance rates, advertised payment is financing at 0% over 84 months OAC. All KIA vehicles come backed by a 5-year/100,000km comprehensive warranty with roadside assistance for you convenience and comfort. All pricing is plus HST and Licensing. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday ONLINE for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! 