2020 Kia Sorento

23,815 KM

$40,950

+ tax & licensing
EX V6 | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX| 7 PASS | PANO ROOF| 23K

EX V6 | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX| 7 PASS | PANO ROOF| 23K

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

23,815KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8051206
  Stock #: SR22004B
  VIN: 5XYPHDA59LG704611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Imperial Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SR22004B
  • Mileage 23,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a beautiful used Kia? How about this one owner, accident free 2020 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD, an employee favorite, we LOVE the 3.3 L V6 cylinder engine that powers this Sorento, it is the perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency. This vehicle comes with a massive list of standard features including 3 rows of plush leather interior, heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, memory powered driver seat, panoramic sunroof, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, dual climate control, rear climate control, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, push button start, power liftgate, rear folding seats, wireless charging station, dynamic drive modes, differential lock, parking sensors, power windows, locks and mirrors, tinted windows, 18" alloy rims and believe it or not, much more! With only 23,815 km. Call today to book an appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Antenna
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

