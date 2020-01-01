Menu
2020 Kia Soul

LX | $145 BI-WEEKLY | HTD SEAT | APPLE/ANDROID |

2020 Kia Soul

LX | $145 BI-WEEKLY | HTD SEAT | APPLE/ANDROID |

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$21,110

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  Listing ID: 4452357
  Stock #: NOU20SOLX
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Quad Seating
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

