2020 Kia Soul

44,095 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

LX IVT

2020 Kia Soul

LX IVT

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8234469
  • Stock #: 20-56630AR
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU0L7056630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Package, Cloth - Black, Onyx (offered until 1.3.20)

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-XXXX

(click to show)

855-795-6668

