2020 Kia Sportage

58,279 KM

Details

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Premium AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | 58K |

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Premium AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | 58K |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

58,279KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8359791
  VIN: KNDPNCAC3L7736470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,279 KM

Vehicle Description

FEATURES: INTERIOR: Panoramic Sunroof Leather Seats Tilt & Telescopic Steering Variable Intermittent Wipers Power Locks Power Windows Power Mirrors EXTERIOR & MECHANICAL: Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Spare Tire Roof Rails Power Steering Traction Control (TCS) Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Anti-Lock Braking System Differential Lock Tinted Windows ENTERTAINMENT: Bluetooth Connectivity Apple Carplay Android Auto Voice Command Satellite Radio USB Port AM/FM TECH: Power Liftgate Power Seats Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Backup Camera Wireless Phone Charging Keyless Entry Power Folding Mirrors Auto Climate Control Dual Climate Control Push Button Start Lane Departure Alert Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Warning Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitoring Air Conditioning Drive Mode Select Cruise Control Side Air Bags p> Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family first mentality are the core fundamentals at our dealership. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

