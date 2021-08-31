Menu
2020 Land Rover Defender

12,722 KM

Details Description Features

$85,950

+ tax & licensing
$85,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Defender

2020 Land Rover Defender

110 SE P400|1 OWNR|CLN CRFX|7 PASS| PANO ROOF| 12K

2020 Land Rover Defender

110 SE P400|1 OWNR|CLN CRFX|7 PASS| PANO ROOF| 12K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$85,950

+ taxes & licensing

12,722KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7727848
  Stock #: P14694
  VIN: SALEPEEU8L2008200

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Indus Silver Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 12,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, one owner, accident free 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 SE P400. Powered by a 3.0 L V6 hybrid engine, putting power to the 4x4 drivetrain via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like 3 rows of plush leather interior, 14-way semi-powered driver seat, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, navigation, back up and 360 degree camera and sensors, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, dual climate control, rear climate control, dynamic terrain modes, dynamic drive modes, lane keep assist, forward collision detection with automatic braking, and blind spot monitoring, the driver assist pack brings adaptive cruise, clear exit monitor and a rear traffic monitor, adjustable suspension height, adjustable tailgate height, rear folding seats, power windows, locks and mirrors, roof racks, tinted windows, 20" alloy rims and much more. With only 12,722 km.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

