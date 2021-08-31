2020 Land Rover Defender

$85,950 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 7 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7727848

7727848 Stock #: P14694

P14694 VIN: SALEPEEU8L2008200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Indus Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,722 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Mechanical All Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Adaptive Cruise Control Cup Holder Windows Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.