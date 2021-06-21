Menu
2020 RAM 1500

14,078 KM

Details

$50,900

+ tax & licensing
$50,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

905-702-2820

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic SLT (140.5 WB 5'7 Box) SWB WARLOCK|BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|RUNNING BOARD

2020 RAM 1500

Classic SLT (140.5 WB 5'7 Box) SWB WARLOCK|BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|RUNNING BOARD

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

905-702-2820

$50,900

+ taxes & licensing

14,078KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7404734
  • Stock #: 20-12342T
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0LS112342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-12342T
  • Mileage 14,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Embrace the amount of confidence when you get behind the wheel of this 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Warlock. Ready for anything and everything that you have in mind, this Ram is here to do it all! Finished in a Black exterior and matched to a Diesel Grey Premium Cloth interior, this is one stunning color combination. Pop open the hood and reveal a 5.7L V8 HEMI engine that is paired to an eight(8) speed automatic transmission and a four(4) x four(4) driveline . Stepping inside the cabin, this Ram comes equipped with air conditioning, dual zone climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth, rearview camera, power windows, power lock, AM/FM radio, leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2020 Ram 1500 Warlock for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks 2) Low no haggle Pricing, 3) 7 day exchange policy, 4) No charge job loss protection. AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

