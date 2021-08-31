Menu
2020 RAM 1500

92,897 KM

Details Description Features

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic NIGHT EDITION | CLN CRFX | BU CAM | BED LINER

2020 RAM 1500

Classic NIGHT EDITION | CLN CRFX | BU CAM | BED LINER

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

92,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8002194
  • Stock #: P14856
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6LG295349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14856
  • Mileage 92,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Trucks like these don't sit long. Check out this newly added, accident free 2020 Ram 1500 SLT Classic Night Edition. Powered by an incredible 5.7 L V8 cylinder Hemi engine, putting power to the 4x4 drivetrain via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes with features like a comfortable cloth interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, powered driver seat, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, dual climate control, tow haul mode, differential lock, traction control, factory trailer brake, bed liner, back rack, push button start, power windows, locks and mirrors, tinted windows, 20" alloy rims with BF Goodrich K02 tires, Back Rack and much more. With 92,897 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
4th Door
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

