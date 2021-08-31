2020 RAM 1500

$39,950 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 8 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8002194

8002194 Stock #: P14856

P14856 VIN: 3C6RR7KT6LG295349

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14856

Mileage 92,897 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features 4th Door Bed Liner Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

