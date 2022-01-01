Menu
2020 RAM 1500

25,891 KM

Details Description Features

$55,950

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

SPORT | CLN CRFX | HTD SEATS | 25K | TONNEAU

Location

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

$55,950

+ taxes & licensing

25,891KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a fun, sporty truck? Look no further and come see our accident free 2020 Ram 1500 Sport is powered by an incredible 5.7 L V8 cylinder Hemi engine, putting power to the 4x4 drivetrain via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes with features like a plush leather & cloth combination interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, back up camera, rear power sliding window, Bluetooth, cruise control, dual climate control, tow haul mode, front and rear parking sensors, 7.0-inch driver info centre, an 8.4-inch infotainment display, traction control, tonneau cover, push button start, adjustable pedal height, sport hood, power windows, locks and mirrors, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With only 25,891 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tonneau Cover
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
4th Door
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

