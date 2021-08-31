2020 Subaru BRZ

$32,950 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 9 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8002233

8002233 VIN: JF1ZCAC13L9703560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 23,910 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Navigation System Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Bose Sound System Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Rear View Camera Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.