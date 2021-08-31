Menu
2020 Subaru BRZ

23,910 KM

Details Description Features

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Sport-tech RS | 6 SPD M/T | NAV | 23K | BU CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

23,910KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8002233
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC13L9703560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 23,910 KM

Vehicle Description

An exhilarating subcompact coupe from Subaru. Check out this 2020 Subaru BRZ Sport-tech RS package. Powered by a 2.0 L 4 cylinder boxer engine, putting power to the rear wheels via a smooth 6 speed manual transmission. Comes with features like a plush leather interior, heated front seats, navigation, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, push button start, dual climate control, sport, snow and track modes, STI front and side skirts, this RS package adds gunmetal gray wheels, Sachs dampers and red Brembo brakes, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and much more. With 23,910 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

