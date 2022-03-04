2020 Toyota Corolla ...

0 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 4 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8458701

8458701 Stock #: 20-90838GT

20-90838GT VIN: JTNK4RBE9L3090838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 20-90838GT

Mileage 34,497 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.