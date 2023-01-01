$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-618-3691
2020 Toyota Prius
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
877-618-3691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
91,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10085376
- Stock #: 20-34193GL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 20-34193GL
- Mileage 91,064 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Georgetown Toyota
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5