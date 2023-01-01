Menu
2020 Toyota Prius

91,064 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2020 Toyota Prius

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085376
  • Stock #: 20-34193GL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-34193GL
  • Mileage 91,064 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

