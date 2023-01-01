2020 Toyota Prius

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 0 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10085376

10085376 Stock #: 20-34193GL

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 20-34193GL

Mileage 91,064 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.