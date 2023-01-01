$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra
Location
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10085382
- Stock #: 20-97292GT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 34,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Built for the top performers, this 2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 4x4 is a working machine that won't stop until you say so. Finished in a Super White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 5.7L V8 engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Toyota's 4x4 system. Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, heated front seats, parking assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, push-button start, dual automatic climate control, power driver seat with power lumbar support, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 4x4 for yourself! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Ask us about our current financing rate % and options. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
