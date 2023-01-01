Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

34,221 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085382
  • Stock #: 20-97292GT

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-97292GT
  • Mileage 34,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Built for the top performers, this 2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 4x4 is a working machine that won't stop until you say so. Finished in a Super White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 5.7L V8 engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Toyota's 4x4 system. Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, heated front seats, parking assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, push-button start, dual automatic climate control, power driver seat with power lumbar support, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 4x4 for yourself! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Ask us about our current financing rate % and options. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-XXXX

877-618-3691

