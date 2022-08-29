Menu
2021 Audi Q3

19,673 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2021 Audi Q3

2021 Audi Q3

45 Komfort 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2021 Audi Q3

45 Komfort 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9293716
  • Stock #: 21-60747AR
  • VIN: WA1AECF37M1060747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,673 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

