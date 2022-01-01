Menu
2021 Audi Q7

22,045 KM

Details Description Features

$72,950

+ tax & licensing
$72,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2021 Audi Q7

2021 Audi Q7

Komfort 55 | 7 PASS | PANO ROOF | NAV | 22K |

2021 Audi Q7

Komfort 55 | 7 PASS | PANO ROOF | NAV | 22K |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$72,950

+ taxes & licensing

22,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8101696
  • Stock #: P14942
  • VIN: WA1BXAF76MD010460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14942
  • Mileage 22,045 KM

Vehicle Description

This luxurious, powerful 2021 Audi Q7 Komfort 55 S-Line Package is here for you. Powered by an incredible 3.0 L V6 turbocharged engine, putting power to all wheels via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like 3 rows of plush leather interior, memory powered driver seat, heated front seats, navigation, panoramic sunroof, back up camera and sensors, push button start, Bluetooth, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, cross traffic alert, Audi presense, forward distance warning, power lift gate, rear power folding seats, dual climate control, rear climate control, steering wheel paddle shifts, heated side mirrors, wireless charging station, dynamic drive modes, the S line package adds a headlight washing system, S line front and rear bumpers, and an S line badge on the exterior of the vehicle, black headliner, brushed aluminum inlays, body-colored door sill blades, and a three-spoke sports steering wheel with shift paddles, tinted windows, 20" alloy rims and much more. With only 22,045 km. Call today to book your appointment as this premium SUV won't last long. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

