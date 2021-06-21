Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Forte

1,220 KM

Details Description Features

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

GT | LTHR | NAV | PWR SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | 1K |

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

GT | LTHR | NAV | PWR SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | 1K |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7388060
  2. 7388060
  3. 7388060
  4. 7388060
  5. 7388060
  6. 7388060
  7. 7388060
  8. 7388060
  9. 7388060
  10. 7388060
  11. 7388060
  12. 7388060
  13. 7388060
  14. 7388060
  15. 7388060
  16. 7388060
  17. 7388060
  18. 7388060
  19. 7388060
  20. 7388060
  21. 7388060
  22. 7388060
  23. 7388060
  24. 7388060
  25. 7388060
  26. 7388060
  27. 7388060
  28. 7388060
  29. 7388060
  30. 7388060
  31. 7388060
  32. 7388060
  33. 7388060
  34. 7388060
  35. 7388060
  36. 7388060
  37. 7388060
  38. 7388060
  39. 7388060
  40. 7388060
Contact Seller
Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

1,220KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7388060
  • VIN: 3kpf44ac9me299435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,220 KM

Vehicle Description

A hot sedan with aggressive styling and fantastic cargo space. The 2021 Forte GT is the definition of good things come in small packages, this sporty vehicle is designed to turn heads as easily as it turns corners- Improving on the amazing Forte sedan. The new GT package offers you a stylish yet sporty look to the Forte adding on a sharp set of 18" alloy wheels with red accents, dual muffler, larger front disc brakes, rear spoiler, glass black side-view mirrors, side moulding, sports seats with leatherette and fabric covering, sports leather steering wheel, metal sport pedals, navigation, power sunroof, ambient mood lighting, adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera, Apple/Android CarPlay, wireless charger, heated and cooled front seats, rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, steering wheel paddle shifts, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, rear cross traffic alert, dual climate control, and so much more. With 1,220 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2004 Ford Mustang GT...
 138,253 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 KING...
 152 KM
$79,888 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 158,070 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory