2021 Kia Seltos

LX AWD | $177 BI-WEEKLY | THE WAIT IS OVER |

2021 Kia Seltos

LX AWD | $177 BI-WEEKLY | THE WAIT IS OVER |

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$28,570

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4750545
  • Stock #: SELTOS123
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

The wait is over, the Seltos has finally arrived. The Seltos is designed to get noticed, no matter where you take it. Available LED headlamps light up the road and get attention along the way. Let the available 18” machine-finish alloy wheels and instantly iconic front grille compliment the overall design, and you’ve got a new favourite accessory that also just happens to be All-Wheel-Drive. Coming equipped with a ton of standard features including, but not limited to: heated seats/mirrors/washer nozzles, 8" touch screen display with Apple/Android auto (functions as Navigation) and back-up camera, Blind-Spot warning system with cross-traffic alerts, drive mode selector, idle stop 'n go, alloy wheels, fog lights, multiple USB ports and much more! Come test-drive it today. THE TOP KIA CANADA DEALER FOR 2020 by DealerRater! WE WANT YOUR TRADES, PAYING ABOVE MARKET PRICE! The most futuristic, innovative and fun Soul yet, this is the 2020 Kia Soul! The Soul has been a crowd favourite, entirely taking over this market segment and leaving the competition in the dust. This versatile compact vehicle has been beautifully redesigned and jam packed with futuristic and premium tech features. The Soul EX+ is coming well equipped with 17 alloy wheels, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, automatic LED headlights, stylish LED daytime running lights, LED fog lights, sunroof, combination cloth and leather heated front seats, heated steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel, leather wrapped shift knob, dual-level cargo floor, back up camera, a great 7 display with a 6-speaker audio system, wireless charger, bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and much more. This is a stylish and iconic vehicle that is loved. Check out our reviews on-line, open Monday to Friday 9-9, Saturdays 9-6 and Sundays 12-5 for your convenience. Cash purchase price shown. Or take advantage of KIAs low finance rates, advertised payment is financing is 3.79%, 84 months OAC, cost of borrowing is $177. All KIA vehicles come backed by a 5-year/100,000km comprehensive warranty with roadside assistance for you convenience and comfort. All pricing is plus HST and Licensing. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

