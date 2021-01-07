Menu
2021 Kia Sorento

22 KM

$43,211

+ tax & licensing
$43,211

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2021 Kia Sorento

2021 Kia Sorento

EX|$263 B/W|20" ALLYS|UVO|PWR LFTGT|CPTNS CHRS

2021 Kia Sorento

EX|$263 B/W|20" ALLYS|UVO|PWR LFTGT|CPTNS CHRS

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$43,211

+ taxes & licensing

22KM
Used
  Stock #: Cancelled fleet 36

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22 KM

Vehicle Description

The wait is over! Introducing the highly-anticipated re-designed 2021 KIA Sorento! Advanced tech meets bold new design to deliver a drive like no other! All weather - no problem. With the Sorento's standard AWD you'll have all the traction and control to power through all of mother nature's elements with ease. The EX package offers you the long-awaited Captain Chairs giving you space for 6 passengers, 20" black painted alloy wheels, full LED headlights, glossy black traditional roof rails as well as grille, artificial leather, wood grain interior trim, power driver seat with 2-way lumbar and power passenger seat, UVO, Sirius XM, smart power liftgate, a 2.5L turbo-GDI engine, electric parking brake with auto hold, paddle shifters, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross collision avoid assist, rear parking sensors, smart key with push-button starter, wireless cellphone charger, heated and leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate + auto defog, AWD, ignition stop & go, lane keep assist, lane following assist, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane following assist, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, rear view camera, cruise control, heated front seats, and much more! Check out our reviews on-line, open Monday to Thursday 9-9, Friday and Saturdays 9-6 and Sundays online 12-5 for your convenience. Cash purchase price shown. Or take advantage of KIAs low finance rates, advertised payment is financing @ 1.99% with 1% loyalty discount applied over 84 months OAC. All KIA vehicles come backed by a 5-year/100,000km comprehensive warranty with roadside assistance for you convenience and comfort. All pricing is plus HST and Licensing. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

