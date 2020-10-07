Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Stinger

22 KM

Details Description

$52,660

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,660

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Stinger

2021 Kia Stinger

GT LIMITED $299 BI WEEKLY AWD | TWIN TURBO| NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Stinger

GT LIMITED $299 BI WEEKLY AWD | TWIN TURBO| NAVI

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 6079635
  2. 6079635
  3. 6079635
  4. 6079635
  5. 6079635
  6. 6079635
  7. 6079635
  8. 6079635
  9. 6079635
  10. 6079635
  11. 6079635
  12. 6079635
  13. 6079635
  14. 6079635
  15. 6079635
  16. 6079635
  17. 6079635
  18. 6079635
  19. 6079635
  20. 6079635
  21. 6079635
  22. 6079635
  23. 6079635
  24. 6079635
  25. 6079635
  26. 6079635
  27. 6079635
  28. 6079635
  29. 6079635
  30. 6079635
  31. 6079635
  32. 6079635
  33. 6079635
  34. 6079635
  35. 6079635
  36. 6079635
  37. 6079635
  38. 6079635
  39. 6079635
  40. 6079635
  41. 6079635
  42. 6079635
  43. 6079635
Contact Seller

$52,660

+ taxes & licensing

22KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6079635
  • Stock #: Cancelled fleet 13

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ghost Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Cancelled fleet 13
  • Mileage 22 KM

Vehicle Description

its finally arrived the 2021 Stinger GT Limited in the special edition GHOST GREY - take a close look at one of the only available GT Limited Stingers in this colour. This special edition stinger comes luxury sport equipped with features such as leather interior, panoramic sunroof, v6 twin turbo power, all wheel drive, dual exhaust, heated seats, memory seating, heated steering wheel, alloy wheels, 360 degree camera, Brembo brakes, memory & power seats a plus so much more, This vehicle is a must see in person and is sitting in our showroom ready for you to come see and test drive. Call to RSVP your VIP appointment today. WE WANT YOUR TRADE, OVER 150 USED CARS IN STOCK; TOP DOLLAR PAID! A technology filled, 5-star safety rated and comfortable experience for any length of journey with your friends and family, the Kia Stinger is a sports sedan that you will be proud to own. Coming in connected, you'll be greeted with standard Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, a rear view camera and more. The Kia Stinger is a stylish and feature packed incredible sedan that offers industry leading safety, unmatched comfort and a reliable and smooth ride. Check out our reviews on-line, open Monday to Thursday 9-9, Friday and Saturdays 9-6 and Sundays online 12-5 for your convenience. Cash purchase price shown. Or take advantage of KIAs low finance rates, advertised payment is financing @ 0.99% with loyalty discount applied over 84 months OAC. All KIA vehicles come backed by a 5-year/100,000km comprehensive warranty with roadside assistance for you convenience and comfort. All pricing is plus HST and Licensing. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2016 Mazda CX-9 GS
 117,375 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 76,115 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
 155,280 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory