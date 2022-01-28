Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

12,022 KM

$82,950

+ tax & licensing
$82,950

+ taxes & licensing

905-877-7818

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

Performance | CLN CRFX | 12K | NAV | AUTOPILOT |

2021 Tesla Model 3

Performance | CLN CRFX | 12K | NAV | AUTOPILOT |

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$82,950

+ taxes & licensing

12,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8231784
  • Stock #: P15019
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EC8MF984593

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,022 KM

FEATURES: INTERIOR: Panoramic Sunroof Leather Seats Tilt & Telescopic Steering Variable Intermittent Wipers Child Safety Locks Power Locks Power Windows Power Mirrors Dual Air Bags Cargo Liner EXTERIOR & MECHANICAL: Alloy Wheels LED Headlights Fog Lights Power Steering Traction Control (TCS) Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Anti-Lock Braking System Tinted Windows Red Calipers ENTERTAINMENT: Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM USB Port MP3 Jack (AUX) TECH: Navigation System Memory Power Seats Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Backup Camera Side Cameras Dash Camera Automatic Parking Autopilot Self Drive Keyless Entry Forward Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitoring Parking Sensors Power Folding Mirrors Auto Climate Control Dual Climate Control Air Conditioning Electronic E-Brake Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Adaptive Cruise Control Power Liftgate Side Air Bags Drive Mode Select Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family first mentality are the core fundamentals at our dealership. As such we've been awarded by DealerRater, not only the 2022 Dealer of the year Award but the 2022 Consumer Satisfaction Award. We continue to strive towards the quality of service that awarded us the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

