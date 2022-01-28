2021 Tesla Model 3

$82,950 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 0 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8231784

8231784 Stock #: P15019

P15019 VIN: 5YJ3E1EC8MF984593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Solid Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,022 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Trip Odometer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Additional Features Power Lift Gates Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.