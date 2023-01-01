$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid w/Li Battery
41,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10027584
- Stock #: 21-33619GT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Package
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
