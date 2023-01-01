Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Highlander

104,000 KM

Details Features

$54,079

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,079

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 10218282
  2. 10218282
  3. 10218282
  4. 10218282
  5. 10218282
  6. 10218282
  7. 10218282
  8. 10218282
  9. 10218282
  10. 10218282
  11. 10218282
  12. 10218282
  13. 10218282
  14. 10218282
  15. 10218282
  16. 10218282
  17. 10218282
  18. 10218282
  19. 10218282
  20. 10218282
  21. 10218282
  22. 10218282
  23. 10218282
  24. 10218282
  25. 10218282
  26. 10218282
  27. 10218282
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$54,079

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10218282
  • Stock #: 21-53902GT

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-53902GT
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Toyota Highland...
 104,000 KM
$54,079 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 53,038 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i
 67,048 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Call Dealer

877-618-XXXX

(click to show)

877-618-3691

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory