2021 Toyota Highlander

7,350 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

XSE

XSE

Location

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8349060
  • Stock #: 21-34561GL
  • VIN: 5TDLZRBHXMS134561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21-34561GL
  • Mileage 7,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

