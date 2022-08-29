Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

17,139 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

XLE

XLE

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9027256
  Stock #: 21-08781GL
  VIN: 2T3R1RFV9MC208781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21-08781GL
  • Mileage 17,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Have peace of mind knowing that this 2021 Toyota Rav4 XLE AWD is powerful and fuel-efficient and not to mention, a safe driving environment has always been one of Toyota’s top priorities. Taking safety to the next level with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS-P) is technology anyone can appreciate. Perfected with a Midnight Black Metallic exterior with rear liftgate spoiler that are finished with a Black Cloth interior, standing on 17-inch wheels. Powered by a 2.5L 4 (four) cylinder engine that compliments the eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Toyota's All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Step into the interior and you will find power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, forward collision warning, lane-departure warning, heated front seats, Bluetooth, backup camera, auto wipers, ECO mode, sunroof, dual climate control, heated steering wheel, multi-terrain drive modes, power liftgate, push-button start, navigation, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2021 Toyota Rav4 XLE for yourself! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Ask us about our current financing rate % and options. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

