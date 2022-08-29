$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
- Listing ID: 9027256
- Stock #: 21-08781GL
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV9MC208781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Have peace of mind knowing that this 2021 Toyota Rav4 XLE AWD is powerful and fuel-efficient and not to mention, a safe driving environment has always been one of Toyota’s top priorities. Taking safety to the next level with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS-P) is technology anyone can appreciate. Perfected with a Midnight Black Metallic exterior with rear liftgate spoiler that are finished with a Black Cloth interior, standing on 17-inch wheels. Powered by a 2.5L 4 (four) cylinder engine that compliments the eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Toyota's All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Step into the interior and you will find power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, forward collision warning, lane-departure warning, heated front seats, Bluetooth, backup camera, auto wipers, ECO mode, sunroof, dual climate control, heated steering wheel, multi-terrain drive modes, power liftgate, push-button start, navigation, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2021 Toyota Rav4 XLE for yourself! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Ask us about our current financing rate % and options. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
