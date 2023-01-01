Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Venza

51,299 KM

Details Features

$47,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,950

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Venza

2021 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza XLE

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 10180653
  2. 10180653
  3. 10180653
  4. 10180653
  5. 10180653
  6. 10180653
  7. 10180653
  8. 10180653
  9. 10180653
  10. 10180653
  11. 10180653
  12. 10180653
  13. 10180653
  14. 10180653
  15. 10180653
  16. 10180653
  17. 10180653
  18. 10180653
  19. 10180653
  20. 10180653
  21. 10180653
  22. 10180653
  23. 10180653
  24. 10180653
  25. 10180653
  26. 10180653
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$47,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
51,299KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10180653
  • Stock #: 21-52854GT

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Java
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Mazda CX-5 GX
 77,278 KM
$27,490 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Macan P...
 53,025 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS
 116,277 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Call Dealer

877-618-XXXX

(click to show)

877-618-3691

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory