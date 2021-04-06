2022 Kia Stinger

Listing ID: 6947434

6947434 Stock #: Cancelled fleet 42

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Cancelled fleet 42

Mileage 22 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.