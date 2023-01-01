Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Lexus NX

8,675 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

Contact Seller
2022 Lexus NX

2022 Lexus NX

350h

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lexus NX

350h

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 9587422
  2. 9587422
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9587422
  • Stock #: 22-01405GP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 62,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sport
 83,573 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Lexus NX 350h
 8,675 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Call Dealer

877-618-XXXX

(click to show)

877-618-3691

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory