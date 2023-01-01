2022 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,579 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Cruise Control Steering Assist

