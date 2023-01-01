$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma
Location
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
19,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10013853
- Stock #: 22-86755GL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 19,231 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
