2022 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Limited
Location
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10085385
- Stock #: 22-03959GP
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 3,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited Experience power and efficiency in perfect harmony with the 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid CrewMax Limited 4x4. Finished in a Midnight Black Metallic exterior that complements the Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine paired with a ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with Toyota's 4x4 system. Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, wireless phone charging pad, auto high beam, heated steering wheel, drier memory seat, power front seats with power lumbar support, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, drive mode select, heated and ventilated front seats, dual automatic climate control, trailer brake controller, push-button start, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid CrewMax Limited 4x4 for yourself! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Ask us about our current financing rate % and options. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
