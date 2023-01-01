Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tundra

3,181 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid Limited

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 10085385
  2. 10085385
  3. 10085385
  4. 10085385
  5. 10085385
  6. 10085385
  7. 10085385
  8. 10085385
  9. 10085385
  10. 10085385
  11. 10085385
  12. 10085385
  13. 10085385
  14. 10085385
  15. 10085385
  16. 10085385
  17. 10085385
  18. 10085385
  19. 10085385
  20. 10085385
  21. 10085385
  22. 10085385
  23. 10085385
  24. 10085385
  25. 10085385
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
3,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085385
  • Stock #: 22-03959GP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-03959GP
  • Mileage 3,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited Experience power and efficiency in perfect harmony with the 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid CrewMax Limited 4x4. Finished in a Midnight Black Metallic exterior that complements the Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine paired with a ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with Toyota's 4x4 system. Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, wireless phone charging pad, auto high beam, heated steering wheel, drier memory seat, power front seats with power lumbar support, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, drive mode select, heated and ventilated front seats, dual automatic climate control, trailer brake controller, push-button start, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid CrewMax Limited 4x4 for yourself! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Ask us about our current financing rate % and options. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Toyota Sienna S...
 85,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 47,475 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 66,935 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Call Dealer

877-618-XXXX

(click to show)

877-618-3691

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory