2022 Toyota Tundra

590 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

HYBRID PLATINUM

2022 Toyota Tundra

HYBRID PLATINUM

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8943274
  • Stock #: 22-04733GP
  • VIN: 5TFMC5DB6NX004733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 590 KM

Vehicle Description

1794 with Advanced Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

