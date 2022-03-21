2022 Toyota Tundra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8943274

8943274 Stock #: 22-04733GP

22-04733GP VIN: 5TFMC5DB6NX004733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 590 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 HEADS UP DISPLAY 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.