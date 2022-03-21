$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra
HYBRID PLATINUM
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8943274
- Stock #: 22-04733GP
- VIN: 5TFMC5DB6NX004733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 590 KM
Vehicle Description
1794 with Advanced Package
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
