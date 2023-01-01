Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Georgetown, ON

2023 Toyota 4Runner

13,520 KM

Details Features

$58,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 10686543
  2. 10686543
  3. 10686543
  4. 10686543
  5. 10686543
  6. 10686543
  7. 10686543
  8. 10686543
  9. 10686543
  10. 10686543
  11. 10686543
  12. 10686543
  13. 10686543
  14. 10686543
  15. 10686543
  16. 10686543
  17. 10686543
  18. 10686543
  19. 10686543
  20. 10686543
  21. 10686543
  22. 10686543
  23. 10686543
  24. 10686543
  25. 10686543
  26. 10686543
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$58,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
13,520KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black (Met)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23RN449
  • Mileage 13,520 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV 103,243 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING 57,447 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q7 55 Komfort NAV | BACKUP CAM | PANOROOF | HEATED SEATS | QUATTRO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi Q7 55 Komfort NAV | BACKUP CAM | PANOROOF | HEATED SEATS | QUATTRO 71,226 KM $34,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Call Dealer

877-618-XXXX

(click to show)

877-618-3691

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,950

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota 4Runner