2023 Toyota Highlander

9,300 KM

$50,478.20

+ tax & licensing
$50,478

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

XLE

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$50,478.20

+ taxes & licensing

9,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9492880
  • Stock #: 23HG049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23HG049
  • Mileage 9,300 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE AWD

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

