2023 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
9,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9492880
- Stock #: 23HG049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
XLE AWD
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
