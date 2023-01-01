$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-618-3691
2023 Toyota RAV4
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
The Humberview Group
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
877-618-3691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
9,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10066233
- Stock #: 23-54683GP
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23-54683GP
- Mileage 9,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Georgetown Toyota
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5