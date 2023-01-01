Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

9,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

Hybrid XLE

Location

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

  1. 10066233
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10066233
  • Stock #: 23-54683GP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

