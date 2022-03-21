$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bulldog Motors
519-777-2625
1995 Dodge Ram 3500
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
291,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8796611
- Stock #: 7601
- VIN: 3B7MC33C9SM177601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 291,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
