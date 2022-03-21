Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1995 Dodge Ram 3500

291,000 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
1995 Dodge Ram 3500

1995 Dodge Ram 3500

Watch This Vehicle

1995 Dodge Ram 3500

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

291,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8796611
  • Stock #: 7601
  • VIN: 3B7MC33C9SM177601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 291,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 316,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2010 Jayco Jay Feath...
 0 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2006 StarCraft Trave...
 0 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory