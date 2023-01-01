1997 Dodge Ram 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 4 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9476904

9476904 Stock #: 7243

7243 VIN: 3B7MF33DXVM597243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 499,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.