Bulldog Motors
519-777-2625
1997 Dodge Ram 3500
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
499,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9476904
- Stock #: 7243
- VIN: 3B7MF33DXVM597243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 499,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0