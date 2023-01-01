Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1997 Dodge Ram 3500

499,000 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
1997 Dodge Ram 3500

1997 Dodge Ram 3500

Watch This Vehicle

1997 Dodge Ram 3500

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

499,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9476904
  • Stock #: 7243
  • VIN: 3B7MF33DXVM597243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 499,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

2007 Kia Sedona
133,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Transit Co...
 87,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 31,000 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory