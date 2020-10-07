Menu
1997 Oldsmobile Aurora

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Location

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6145719
  • Stock #: 4949
  • VIN: 1G3GR62C0V4114949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified for only $4,995.00 Plus tax and licence.

Wow under 78,000 kms this locally owned beauty is ready to go.

We not only sell used cars, we buy them. Save yourself the trouble of selling your car, by selling it to us. 

Call or Text Bulldog Motors @ 519-777-2625 or
Visit us @ 189 Main Street in Downtown Glencoe. Dealer.
Website: bulldogmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System

