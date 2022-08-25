Menu
1998 Lincoln Continental

109,000 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9006358
  • Stock #: 1341
  • VIN: 1LNLM97V9WY601341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

