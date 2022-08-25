$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
1998 Lincoln Continental
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9006358
- Stock #: 1341
- VIN: 1LNLM97V9WY601341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
