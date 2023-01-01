Menu
<p>2002 Ford Mustang GT, 4.6 liter V-8, 5 speed manual, clean car but not perfect.</p><p>Carfax report 10/11/2021 police report accident, vehicle involved in a rear end collision.</p><p>No estimate and no claim reported.</p><p>Value priced at $7,995 plus tax and licence.</p><p>Call or text Bulldog Motors at 519-777-2625 or make an appointment to visit us at 189 Main street in Glencoe.  Dealer</p>

2002 Ford Mustang

157,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Mustang

GT

2002 Ford Mustang

GT

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FAFP42X52F171033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Ford Mustang GT, 4.6 liter V-8, 5 speed manual, clean car but not perfect.

Carfax report 10/11/2021 police report accident, vehicle involved in a rear end collision.

No estimate and no claim reported.

Value priced at $7,995 plus tax and licence.

Call or text Bulldog Motors at 519-777-2625 or make an appointment to visit us at 189 Main street in Glencoe.  Dealer

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

519-287-2978
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

2002 Ford Mustang