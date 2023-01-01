$7,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2002 Ford Mustang GT, 4.6 liter V-8, 5 speed manual, clean car but not perfect.
Carfax report 10/11/2021 police report accident, vehicle involved in a rear end collision.
No estimate and no claim reported.
Value priced at $7,995 plus tax and licence.
Call or text Bulldog Motors at 519-777-2625 or make an appointment to visit us at 189 Main street in Glencoe. Dealer
Bulldog Motors
