2003 Toyota Camry

244,000 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

LE

Location

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

  1. 1693075162
  2. 1693075167
  3. 1693075171
  4. 1693075175
  5. 1693075179
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

244,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350519
  • VIN: JTDBE32K830154650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

519-777-2625

