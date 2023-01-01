$4,995+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
244,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 10350519
- VIN: JTDBE32K830154650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0