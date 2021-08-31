Menu
2004 Dodge Ram 1500

218,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

SLT

SLT

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7954526
  • Stock #: 9303
  • VIN: 1D7HU18D64S729303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

519-287-2978
