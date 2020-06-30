Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Pontiac Vibe

278,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
2004 Pontiac Vibe

2004 Pontiac Vibe

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Pontiac Vibe

Base

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5327063
  • Stock #: 5166
  • VIN: 5Y2SL62854Z435166

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

278,000KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified for only $3,995.00 Plus tax and licence.

Drive away for only $1,000 down with our in house finance programs.

We not only sell used cars, we buy them. Save yourself the trouble of selling your car, by selling it to us. 

Call or Text Bulldog Motors @ 519-777-2625 or
Visit us @ 189 Main Street in Downtown Glencoe. Dealer.
Website: bulldogmotors.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

2012 Dutchmen KOMFOR...
 0 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0
 143,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Santa F...
 193,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory