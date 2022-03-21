$3,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bulldog Motors
519-777-2625
2006 Toyota Matrix
2006 Toyota Matrix
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
299,999KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8796908
- Stock #: 7171
- VIN: 2T1KR32E56C557171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Power Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bulldog Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0