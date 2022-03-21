Menu
2006 Toyota Matrix

299,999 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

299,999KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8796908
  • Stock #: 7171
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E56C557171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

