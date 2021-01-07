Menu
2007 GMC Sierra

235,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

SLT

SLT

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

235,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601265
  • VIN: 2GTEK13M271501796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified for only $11,995.00 Plus tax and licence.


Drive away for only $2,500 down with one of our in house finance programs.

We not only sell used cars, we buy them. Save yourself the trouble of selling your car, by selling it to us.

Call or Text Bulldog Motors @ 519-777-2625 or
Visit us @ 189 Main Street in Downtown Glencoe. Dealer.
Website: bulldogmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

519-287-2978
