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2008 Ford F-150
King Ranch
2008 Ford F-150
King Ranch
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 8141
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
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519-777-XXXX(click to show)
519-777-2625
Alternate Numbers519-287-2978
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bulldog Motors
519-777-2625
2008 Ford F-150