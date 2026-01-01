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2008 Ford F-150

Details

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2008 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Watch This Vehicle
14457928

2008 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

  1. 1784306446269
  2. 1784306446744
  3. 1784306447223
  4. 1784306447677
  5. 1784306448174
  6. 1784306448673
  7. 1784306449123
  8. 1784306449572
  9. 1784306450030
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 8141
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
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519-777-XXXX

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519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

2008 Ford F-150