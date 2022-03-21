Menu
2008 GMC Savana

223,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

2008 GMC Savana

2008 GMC Savana

2008 GMC Savana

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8947726
  • VIN: 1GTGG25C381113679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

