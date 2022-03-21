$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bulldog Motors
519-777-2625
2008 GMC Savana

Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
223,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8947726
- VIN: 1GTGG25C381113679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0