$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bulldog Motors
519-777-2625
2008 Nissan Altima
2008 Nissan Altima
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
194,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10115460
- VIN: 1N4AL24E48C204247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bulldog Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0