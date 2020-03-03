Menu
2008 Pontiac Torrent

2008 Pontiac Torrent

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 314,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4801023
  • Stock #: 289421
  • VIN: 2CKDL33F086289421
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified for only $2,995.00 Plus tax and licence.

We not only sell used cars, we buy them. Save yourself the trouble of selling your car, by selling it to us. 

Call or Text Bulldog Motors @ 519-777-2625 or
Visit us @ 189 Main Street in Downtown Glencoe. Dealer.
Website: bulldogmotors.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire

