2008 Toyota Yaris

RS

2008 Toyota Yaris

RS

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,000KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4860189
  • Stock #: 9211
  • VIN: JTDKT923485199211
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified for $3,995.00 Plus Tax and Licence

Carfax Report

Incident Date Type of Claim Amount  06/01/2010  Damage $3,040.00  08/09/2012  Damage $1,895.00  10/09/2019  Damage to Vehicle $5,609.00

We not only sell used cars, we buy them. Save yourself the trouble of selling your car, by selling it to us. 

Call or Text Bulldog Motors @ 519-777-2625 or
Visit us @ 189 Main Street in Downtown Glencoe. Dealer.
Website: bulldogmotors.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

