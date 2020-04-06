2008 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.