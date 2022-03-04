Menu
2009 Honda Pilot

237,000 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

EX

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

237,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8600417
  • Stock #: 5FNYF38419B007824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

519-287-2978
