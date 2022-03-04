$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bulldog Motors
519-777-2625
2009 Honda Pilot
2009 Honda Pilot
EX
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
237,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8600417
- Stock #: 5FNYF38419B007824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 237,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0